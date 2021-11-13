ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

AMSSY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 5,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.60.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

