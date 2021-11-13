OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OCANF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

