Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $40.78 million and $347,034.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.64 or 0.07228840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00399008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.18 or 0.01034833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00087243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00270719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00240669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004537 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,645,572 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.