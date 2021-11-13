Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.46 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.46 million and $222,971.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

