NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.18 or 0.01034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00270719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00240669 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00045815 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00026829 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

