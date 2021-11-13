MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

