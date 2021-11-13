Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.43. 808,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,937. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

