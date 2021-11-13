Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $40.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $154.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. 80,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

