$1.53 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.59. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $83.56. 225,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South State by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

