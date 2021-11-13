Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $620.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $668.91 million, with estimates ranging from $640.21 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $26.08. 868,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,127. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $2,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

