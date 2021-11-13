Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $48,485.13 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,137,768 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

