PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PREKF. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 6,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,922. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

