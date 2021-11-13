Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

SNGX stock remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,166. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Soligenix worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

