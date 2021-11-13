$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.55 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,920. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

