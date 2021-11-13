$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.55 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DISH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,920. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
