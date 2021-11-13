Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 845,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

