Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $5.82 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

