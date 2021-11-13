ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

