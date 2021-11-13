Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 157,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

