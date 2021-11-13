Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $587,499.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $587,499.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00005727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

