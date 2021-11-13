Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Li Ning alerts:

This table compares Li Ning and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A FIGS -2.63% -6.32% -4.81%

This table compares Li Ning and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $2.09 billion 15.48 $246.11 million N/A N/A FIGS $263.11 million 21.38 $49.76 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Li Ning and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 FIGS 0 2 10 0 2.83

FIGS has a consensus target price of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Li Ning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments. The company was founded by Ning Li in 1989 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.