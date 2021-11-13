Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. 808,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

