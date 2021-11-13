Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. 808,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,937. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

