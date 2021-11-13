The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives $268.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

DDRLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

