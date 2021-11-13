Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.28 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.