Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $10.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,351,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

