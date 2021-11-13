Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,204 shares of company stock valued at $14,601,642 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $103.83. 1,561,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,037. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.