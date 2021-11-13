Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $14.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

