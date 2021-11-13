$0.18 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

ALKS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

