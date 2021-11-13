THETA (THETA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $164.42 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One THETA coin can now be bought for $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and approximately $164.42 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00086302 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

