HackenAI Hits Market Capitalization of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.