Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 817,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,305. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

