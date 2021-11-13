Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issues Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

ITRM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,566,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

