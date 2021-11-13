$288.70 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $288.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. 586,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

