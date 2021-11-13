$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

JWN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 4,405,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,738. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

