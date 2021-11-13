I/O Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,207.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1,207.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00354470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008479 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,222,744 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.