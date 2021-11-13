$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

