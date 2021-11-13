Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Hits $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $3,683.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.