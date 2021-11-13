Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVPAF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

IVPAF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 400,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,430. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

