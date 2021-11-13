Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $647,000.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 471,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,387. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

