Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 53,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,011. Celularity has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELU. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Celularity Company Profile
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
