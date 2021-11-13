Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,662. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

