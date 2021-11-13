Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,488. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

