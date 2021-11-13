Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,849. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

