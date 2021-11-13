Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report sales of $348.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.13 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $139.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,617,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.