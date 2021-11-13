8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 16% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $185,656.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001287 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.