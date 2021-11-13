Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRGO remained flat at $$43.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

