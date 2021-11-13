Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,041. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

