Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,513,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57.
RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
