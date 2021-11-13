Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,513,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

