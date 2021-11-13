Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,974,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

