Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.57 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $259.13 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.20 or 0.00401855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,366,571 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

